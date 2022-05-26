No matter how cynical the overall market is, KeyCorp (KEY) performance over the last week is recorded 5.46%

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $18.95, up 2.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.71 and dropped to $18.95 before settling in for the closing price of $19.05. Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has traded in a range of $17.90-$27.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 108.60%. With a float of $926.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $931.06 million.

The firm has a total of 17110 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

KeyCorp (KEY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 122,575. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,362 shares at a rate of $22.86, taking the stock ownership to the 64,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Head of Digital Banking sold 9,632 for $24.80, making the entire transaction worth $238,874. This insider now owns 22,095 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.49) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +35.29 while generating a return on equity of 14.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.53% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KeyCorp’s (KEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KeyCorp, KEY], we can find that recorded value of 11.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.15. The third major resistance level sits at $20.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.24 billion has total of 932,471K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,561 M in contrast with the sum of 2,625 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,756 M and last quarter income was 448,000 K.