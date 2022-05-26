No matter how cynical the overall market is Photronics Inc. (PLAB) performance over the last week is recorded 15.90%

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.87, soaring 18.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.20 and dropped to $15.4806 before settling in for the closing price of $15.04. Within the past 52 weeks, PLAB’s price has moved between $11.65 and $20.30.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.10%. With a float of $59.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1728 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.17, operating margin of +13.71, and the pretax margin is +15.37.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Photronics Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 30,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 72,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $30,000. This insider now owns 72,379 shares in total.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.35 while generating a return on equity of 6.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Photronics Inc.’s (PLAB) raw stochastic average was set at 58.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.88 in the near term. At $19.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.44.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.11 billion based on 61,729K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 663,760 K and income totals 55,450 K. The company made 189,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.