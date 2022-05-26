Now that Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 1.83 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 25, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) opened at $0.15, higher 12.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.169 and dropped to $0.1485 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for KTRA have ranged from $0.14 to $2.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -83.30% at the time writing. With a float of $44.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2922, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6702. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1718 in the near term. At $0.1807, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1923. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1513, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1397. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1308.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 65,533K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -38,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,360 K.