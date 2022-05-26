Now that Q&K International Group Limited’s volume has hit 1.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 25, 2022, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) trading session started at the price of $0.7372, that was 31.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $0.7354 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. A 52-week range for QK has been $0.60 – $10.50.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $5.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.48 million.

In an organization with 40 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$18.85) by $6.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Q&K International Group Limited (QK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -44.07

Technical Analysis of Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was better than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Q&K International Group Limited’s (QK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1580, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5045. However, in the short run, Q&K International Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2549. Second resistance stands at $1.4897. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7495. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7603, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5005. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2657.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Key Stats

There are 10,983K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.52 million. As of now, sales total 160,820 K while income totals -88,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 335,832 K while its last quarter net income were -125,116 K.