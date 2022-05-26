Now that Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s volume has hit 4.24 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $1.38, down -9.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.2204 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has traded in a range of $1.36-$62.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -74.50%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.84, operating margin of -1068.24, and the pretax margin is -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is 3.39%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -5444.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 138.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 74.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77

Technical Analysis of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

The latest stats from [Sunshine Biopharma Inc., SBFM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.75 million was inferior to 7.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 377.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1086, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.8604. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3932. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4964. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5828. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2036, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1172. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0140.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.37 million has total of 16,496K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 228 K in contrast with the sum of -12,436 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 123 K and last quarter income was -1,236 K.