Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $1.18, up 13.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Over the past 52 weeks, PRTY has traded in a range of $1.09-$11.06.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.90%. With a float of $105.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) saw its 5-day average volume 4.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 403.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 183.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9642, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2931. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4367 in the near term. At $1.5233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9967.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 156.71 million has total of 112,493K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,171 M in contrast with the sum of -6,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 432,980 K and last quarter income was -26,890 K.