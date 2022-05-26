PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) with a beta value of 1.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock priced at $77.96, up 1.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.78 and dropped to $77.25 before settling in for the closing price of $78.65. PYPL’s price has ranged from $71.83 to $310.16 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.70%. With a float of $1.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.16 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.38, operating margin of +17.66, and the pretax margin is +16.04.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of PayPal Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06, was worth 597,229. In this transaction EVP, Chief Product Officer of this company bought 7,370 shares at a rate of $81.04, taking the stock ownership to the 175,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s EVP, Global Sales sold 14,767 for $85.32, making the entire transaction worth $1,259,920. This insider now owns 39,891 shares in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.31 while generating a return on equity of 19.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.13% during the next five years compared to 25.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Looking closely at PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), its last 5-days average volume was 15.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.85.

During the past 100 days, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.91. However, in the short run, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $81.52. Second resistance stands at $82.91. The third major resistance level sits at $85.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.46.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 93.63 billion, the company has a total of 1,158,040K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,371 M while annual income is 4,169 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,483 M while its latest quarter income was 509,000 K.