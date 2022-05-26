Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) EPS growth this year is 13.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) established initial surge of 1.83% at $108.57, as the Stock market unbolted on May 25, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $109.81 and sunk to $106.105 before settling in for the price of $106.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PM posted a 52-week range of $85.64-$112.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.55 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.55 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $167.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.57.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 69600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.70, operating margin was +41.38 and Pretax Margin of +39.02.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Philip Morris International Inc. industry. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Pres., European Union Region sold 29,941 shares at the rate of 108.49, making the entire transaction reach 3,248,338 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 178,160. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg sold 12,000 for 111.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,340,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,178 in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.49) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +28.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.79, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.82.

In the same vein, PM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.78, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Philip Morris International Inc., PM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.98% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.81% that was higher than 29.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.