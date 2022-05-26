Quotient Limited (QTNT) plunged -10.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 25, 2022, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) opened at $0.30, lower -10.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3278 and dropped to $0.2721 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for QTNT have ranged from $0.31 to $4.53 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 18.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.50% at the time writing. With a float of $76.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.13 million.

In an organization with 426 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of -190.20, and the pretax margin is -245.61.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 37,851. In this transaction Director of this company bought 28,894 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 371,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 31,106 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $39,816. This insider now owns 342,465 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -250.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quotient Limited (QTNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7590, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8724. However, in the short run, Quotient Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3155. Second resistance stands at $0.3495. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3712. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2598, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2381. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2041.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

There are currently 102,599K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,380 K according to its annual income of -108,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,170 K and its income totaled -44,820 K.