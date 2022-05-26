Search
admin
admin

Quotient Limited (QTNT) plunged -10.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

On May 25, 2022, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) opened at $0.30, lower -10.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3278 and dropped to $0.2721 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for QTNT have ranged from $0.31 to $4.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 18.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.50% at the time writing. With a float of $76.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.13 million.

In an organization with 426 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of -190.20, and the pretax margin is -245.61.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 37,851. In this transaction Director of this company bought 28,894 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 371,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 31,106 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $39,816. This insider now owns 342,465 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -250.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quotient Limited (QTNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7590, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8724. However, in the short run, Quotient Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3155. Second resistance stands at $0.3495. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3712. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2598, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2381. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2041.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

There are currently 102,599K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,380 K according to its annual income of -108,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,170 K and its income totaled -44,820 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.24 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) stock priced at $9.70, down -0.21% from...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -39.29% for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $0.1127, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing BP p.l.c. (BP) to new highs

Sana Meer -
BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) on May 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.14, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.