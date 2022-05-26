Regions Financial Corporation (RF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.71% last month.

May 25, 2022, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) trading session started at the price of $20.32, that was 3.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.365 and dropped to $20.29 before settling in for the closing price of $20.43. A 52-week range for RF has been $18.02 – $25.57.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 141.90%. With a float of $928.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $938.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19723 employees.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Regions Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 612,505. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 33,327 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +38.01 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.10% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) saw its 5-day average volume 7.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 29.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.59 in the near term. At $22.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.87. The third support level lies at $19.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

There are 934,500K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.66 billion. As of now, sales total 6,605 M while income totals 2,521 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,636 M while its last quarter net income were 548,000 K.