SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) soared 10.54 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 25, 2022, with SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) stock priced at $21.80, up 10.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.82 and dropped to $21.78 before settling in for the closing price of $21.34. SD’s price has ranged from $4.90 to $21.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -15.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 140.30%. With a float of $36.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 101 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.67, operating margin of +58.16, and the pretax margin is +69.12.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of SandRidge Energy Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2020, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +69.12 while generating a return on equity of 62.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -44.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SandRidge Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.13

Technical Analysis of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s (SD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.35 in the near term. At $25.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.27.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 861.98 million, the company has a total of 36,726K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 168,880 K while annual income is 116,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,490 K while its latest quarter income was 34,720 K.