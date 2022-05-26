Sea Limited (SE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.18M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 25, 2022, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) set off with pace as it heaved 6.13% to $75.71. During the day, the stock rose to $77.7705 and sunk to $71.91 before settling in for the price of $71.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SE posted a 52-week range of $54.06-$372.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 95.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $540.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $358.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $215.09.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 67300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.32, operating margin was -18.79 and Pretax Margin of -17.23.

Sea Limited (SE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Sea Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.91%, in contrast to 61.20% institutional ownership.

Sea Limited (SE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.59) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of -20.56 while generating a return on equity of -37.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.37 in the upcoming year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sea Limited (SE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.11.

In the same vein, SE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.65, a figure that is expected to reach -1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sea Limited, SE]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.36 million was inferior to the volume of 9.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.26% While, its Average True Range was 7.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited (SE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 155.47% that was higher than 114.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.