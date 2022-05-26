Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On May 25, 2022, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) opened at $0.195, lower -8.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.195 and dropped to $0.1602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for SLNO have ranged from $0.13 to $1.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.50% at the time writing. With a float of $61.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,911,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 39,033 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $14,559. This insider now owns 370,227 shares in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -97.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

The latest stats from [Soleno Therapeutics Inc., SLNO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2150, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5280. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1899. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2098. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2247. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1551, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1402. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1203.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

There are currently 80,089K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -30,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,720 K.