TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -33.20% last month.

On May 25, 2022, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) opened at $0.1792, higher 11.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.1728 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for PETZ have ranged from $0.15 to $9.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -46.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -442.00% at the time writing. With a float of $47.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 220 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.88, operating margin of -370.11, and the pretax margin is -615.08.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TDH Holdings Inc. is 29.34%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -560.52 while generating a return on equity of -101.22.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

The latest stats from [TDH Holdings Inc., PETZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was inferior to 11.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3180, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8491. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2221. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2447. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2693. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1749, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1503. The third support level lies at $0.1277 if the price breaches the second support level.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Key Stats

There are currently 54,950K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,090 K according to its annual income of -6,120 K.