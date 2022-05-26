Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is expecting -20.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $7.84, down -0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.945 and dropped to $7.805 before settling in for the closing price of $7.98. Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has traded in a range of $7.30-$13.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 1.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.60%. With a float of $2.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.33 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 101067 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.49, operating margin of +14.04, and the pretax margin is +12.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.77 while generating a return on equity of 23.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.23% during the next five years compared to 92.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.41 million, its volume of 6.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.98 in the near term. At $8.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.69.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.45 billion has total of 3,334,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,088 M in contrast with the sum of 2,646 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,897 M and last quarter income was 314,870 K.