The Buckle Inc. (BKE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.95%

May 25, 2022, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) trading session started at the price of $27.12, that was 11.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.50 and dropped to $27.06 before settling in for the closing price of $27.17. A 52-week range for BKE has been $26.56 – $50.24.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -4.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.10%. With a float of $30.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.44, operating margin of +25.92, and the pretax margin is +26.09.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Buckle Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Buckle Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 58.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 511,280. In this transaction SVP LEASING of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $51.13, taking the stock ownership to the 66,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 15,000 for $44.00, making the entire transaction worth $660,021. This insider now owns 2,009,205 shares in total.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.44) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +19.68 while generating a return on equity of 71.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Buckle Inc. (BKE)

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, The Buckle Inc.’s (BKE) raw stochastic average was set at 22.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.50 in the near term. At $32.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.84. The third support level lies at $24.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) Key Stats

There are 50,095K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.51 billion. As of now, sales total 1,295 M while income totals 254,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 380,930 K while its last quarter net income were 83,920 K.