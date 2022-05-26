The Mosaic Company (MOS) posted a -2.65% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 25, 2022, The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) trading session started at the price of $57.14, that was 2.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.46 and dropped to $56.8789 before settling in for the closing price of $58.20. A 52-week range for MOS has been $28.26 – $79.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 11.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 153.60%. With a float of $359.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $366.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12525 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.79, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +18.00.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Mosaic Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Mosaic Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,587,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,427 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 15,600 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $990,502. This insider now owns 80,068 shares in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.20 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.50% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Mosaic Company (MOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 4.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Looking closely at The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), its last 5-days average volume was 9.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.51.

During the past 100 days, The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.23. However, in the short run, The Mosaic Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.23. Second resistance stands at $62.63. The third major resistance level sits at $64.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.06.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

There are 361,993K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.86 billion. As of now, sales total 12,357 M while income totals 1,631 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,922 M while its last quarter net income were 1,182 M.