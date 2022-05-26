The Walt Disney Company (DIS) posted a -1.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) kicked off on May 25, 2022, at the price of $101.43, up 1.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.807 and dropped to $101.16 before settling in for the closing price of $101.59. Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has traded in a range of $99.47-$187.58.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 170.70%. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

The firm has a total of 190000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.61, operating margin of +5.55, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 29,945. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 226 shares at a rate of $132.50, taking the stock ownership to the 27,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s SEVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 15,342 for $151.54, making the entire transaction worth $2,324,927. This insider now owns 165,707 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.62% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 122.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Walt Disney Company, DIS], we can find that recorded value of 13.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 12.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.16.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $151.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.39. The third major resistance level sits at $106.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $99.03.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 189.41 billion has total of 1,820,633K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 67,418 M in contrast with the sum of 1,995 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,249 M and last quarter income was 470,000 K.