Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) EPS is poised to hit -1.60 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 25, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) started slowly as it slid -6.57% to $1.99. During the day, the stock rose to $2.06 and sunk to $1.92 before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNXP posted a 52-week range of $1.91-$45.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 19.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.24, making the entire transaction reach 24,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,177. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 28, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,000 for 0.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,177 in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.49) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.60% and is forecasted to reach -6.72 in the upcoming year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46.

In the same vein, TNXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.60, a figure that is expected to reach -1.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.88 million was better the volume of 1.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 226.54% that was higher than 131.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.