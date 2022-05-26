Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) 20 Days SMA touches 3.66%: The odds favor the bear

On May 25, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) opened at $2.875, lower -3.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.9306 and dropped to $2.77 before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. Price fluctuations for BBIG have ranged from $1.94 to $12.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.40% over the last five years.

The firm has a total of 45 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 13.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 500,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 329,756 shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.25

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG], we can find that recorded value of 15.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 33.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.00. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.59.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 188,053K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 510.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,791 K according to its annual income of -713,173 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,302 K and its income totaled 75,428 K.