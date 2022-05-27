12.40% volatility in Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) stock priced at $4.16, up 8.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.60 and dropped to $4.12 before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. DNMR’s price has ranged from $3.09 to $29.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.70%. With a float of $87.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 282 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.68, operating margin of -169.18, and the pretax margin is -124.84.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Danimer Scientific Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 42,000. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.20, taking the stock ownership to the 494,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $5.03, making the entire transaction worth $50,250. This insider now owns 504,136 shares in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -102.31 while generating a return on equity of -14.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Danimer Scientific Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

The latest stats from [Danimer Scientific Inc., DNMR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.75 million was inferior to 3.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $5.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.73.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 513.61 million, the company has a total of 100,750K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 58,750 K while annual income is -60,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,740 K while its latest quarter income was -26,390 K.