$16.24M in average volume shows that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) stock priced at $1.80, up 8.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. RLX’s price has ranged from $1.16 to $12.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 144.40%. With a float of $581.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.35 billion.

In an organization with 725 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 32.10%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLX Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22 and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6410. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0133. Second resistance stands at $2.0767. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7167. The third support level lies at $1.6533 if the price breaches the second support level.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.20 billion, the company has a total of 1,553,316K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,337 M while annual income is 317,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 270,450 K while its latest quarter income was 111,260 K.