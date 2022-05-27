$216.99K in average volume shows that Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is heading in the right direction

May 26, 2022, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) trading session started at the price of $10.07, that was 24.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.53 and dropped to $9.96 before settling in for the closing price of $8.70. A 52-week range for MOD has been $7.67 – $18.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.80%. With a float of $49.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.52, operating margin of +4.98, and the pretax margin is -6.60.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Modine Manufacturing Company stocks. The insider ownership of Modine Manufacturing Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 31,256. In this transaction VP, Human Resources of this company sold 1,894 shares at a rate of $16.50, taking the stock ownership to the 75,472 shares.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -11.65 while generating a return on equity of -50.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Looking closely at Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Modine Manufacturing Company’s (MOD) raw stochastic average was set at 82.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.37. However, in the short run, Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.60. Second resistance stands at $12.35. The third major resistance level sits at $13.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.46.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Key Stats

There are 51,914K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 566.04 million. As of now, sales total 1,808 M while income totals -210,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 502,200 K while its last quarter net income were 74,100 K.