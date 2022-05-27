-46.48% percent quarterly performance for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is not indicative of the underlying story

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2128, soaring 14.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2549 and dropped to $0.196 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Within the past 52 weeks, NDRA’s price has moved between $0.18 and $2.44.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.10%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22 employees.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is 1.33%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 5,500. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 307,775 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,100 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $969. This insider now owns 97,191 shares in total.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Trading Performance Indicators

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

Looking closely at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s (NDRA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2931, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9080. However, in the short run, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2631. Second resistance stands at $0.2885. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3220. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2042, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1707. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1453.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.39 million based on 44,089K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -11,230 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.