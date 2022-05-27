$499.88K in average volume shows that Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is heading in the right direction

On May 26, 2022, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) opened at $8.14, higher 12.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.47 and dropped to $8.075 before settling in for the closing price of $7.89. Price fluctuations for SEAT have ranged from $7.02 to $14.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.90% at the time writing. With a float of $74.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 430 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.02, operating margin of +17.58, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vivid Seats Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 5,434. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 525 shares at a rate of $10.35, taking the stock ownership to the 2,470 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,790 for $10.35, making the entire transaction worth $18,526. This insider now owns 8,571 shares in total.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Vivid Seats Inc.’s (SEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.54 in the near term. At $10.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.75.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Key Stats

There are currently 197,367K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 443,040 K according to its annual income of -16,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130,770 K and its income totaled 1,260 K.