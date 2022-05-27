Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$499.88K in average volume shows that Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is heading in the right direction

Markets

On May 26, 2022, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) opened at $8.14, higher 12.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.47 and dropped to $8.075 before settling in for the closing price of $7.89. Price fluctuations for SEAT have ranged from $7.02 to $14.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.90% at the time writing. With a float of $74.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 430 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.02, operating margin of +17.58, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vivid Seats Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 5,434. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 525 shares at a rate of $10.35, taking the stock ownership to the 2,470 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,790 for $10.35, making the entire transaction worth $18,526. This insider now owns 8,571 shares in total.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Vivid Seats Inc.’s (SEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.54 in the near term. At $10.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.75.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Key Stats

There are currently 197,367K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 443,040 K according to its annual income of -16,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130,770 K and its income totaled 1,260 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$16.24M in average volume shows that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) stock priced at $1.80, up 8.94% from the previous...
Read more

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) posted a -2.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $0.3279, up 2.67% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

RH (RH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 902,740 K

Steve Mayer -
RH (NYSE: RH) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $266.105, soaring 8.68% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.