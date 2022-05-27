-55.00% percent quarterly performance for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 26, 2022, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) opened at $0.4328, higher 23.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Price fluctuations for AWH have ranged from $0.32 to $6.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 20.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -60.20% at the time writing. With a float of $57.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 106 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.95, operating margin of -478.49, and the pretax margin is -464.80.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 24.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 24,918. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company bought 43,994 shares at a rate of $0.57, taking the stock ownership to the 267,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s President and CEO bought 98,000 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $74,892. This insider now owns 136,160 shares in total.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -464.80 while generating a return on equity of -158.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.71 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s (AWH) raw stochastic average was set at 12.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 237.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8026, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9360. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5950 in the near term. At $0.6725, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4350, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3525. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2750.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Key Stats

There are currently 112,209K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 57.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,810 K according to its annual income of -31,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,890 K and its income totaled -9,270 K.