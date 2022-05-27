6.65% volatility in Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
May 26, 2022, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) trading session started at the price of $11.47, that was 8.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.49 and dropped to $11.45 before settling in for the closing price of $11.37. A 52-week range for CUK has been $10.77 – $27.31.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -35.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.90%. With a float of $147.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carnival Corporation & plc stocks. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 125,548. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,048 shares at a rate of $17.81, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Group CEO – Costa Crociere sold 3,841 for $20.62, making the entire transaction worth $79,195. This insider now owns 205,465 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -56.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.31 and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) saw its 5-day average volume 3.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.70 in the near term. At $13.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.62.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

There are 185,008K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.35 billion. As of now, sales total 1,908 M while income totals -9,501 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,623 M while its last quarter net income were -1,891 M.

