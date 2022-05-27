Search
Steve Mayer

$803.46K in average volume shows that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) stock priced at $0.39, up 11.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4361 and dropped to $0.3772 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. WTER’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $2.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 45.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.50%. With a float of $100.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.58 million.

The firm has a total of 26 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.42, operating margin of -32.81, and the pretax margin is -35.21.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -35.21 while generating a return on equity of -259.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Alkaline Water Company Inc., WTER], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (WTER) raw stochastic average was set at 10.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7233, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2040. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4510. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4730. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3921, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3552. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3332.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 57.13 million, the company has a total of 121,899K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,070 K while annual income is -16,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,110 K while its latest quarter income was -10,740 K.

Steve Mayer

Recent developments with Hecla Mining Company (HL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.06 cents.

Shaun Noe -
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $4.74, up 2.74% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) posted a 0.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $109.74, soaring 3.53% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 113,280 K

Steve Mayer -
May 26, 2022, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) trading session started at the price of $20.74, that was 7.67% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

