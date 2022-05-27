A look at Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s (PLAG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 26, 2022, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) opened at $0.50, higher 51.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.92 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Price fluctuations for PLAG have ranged from $0.34 to $2.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -13.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.50% at the time writing. With a float of $26.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.65 million.

The firm has a total of 185 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.18, operating margin of -16.51, and the pretax margin is -26.30.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Planet Green Holdings Corp. is 44.61%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 3,432,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,320,000 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 4,262,000 shares.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -25.79 while generating a return on equity of -29.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Planet Green Holdings Corp., PLAG], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s (PLAG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 206.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7644, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0340. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0400.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Key Stats

There are currently 50,082K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,770 K according to its annual income of -9,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,980 K and its income totaled -1,230 K.