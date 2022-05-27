A major move is in the offing as Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) market cap hits 1.46 billion

On May 26, 2022, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) opened at $8.02, higher 11.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.81 and dropped to $8.02 before settling in for the closing price of $7.78. Price fluctuations for PLYA have ranged from $6.13 to $9.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.30% at the time writing. With a float of $131.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.51, operating margin of +0.08, and the pretax margin is -18.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 346,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $8.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,944,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,575 for $8.78, making the entire transaction worth $48,948. This insider now owns 434,055 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -16.77 while generating a return on equity of -14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.42 million, its volume of 1.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 59.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.96 in the near term. At $9.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

There are currently 165,778K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 534,640 K according to its annual income of -89,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 219,570 K and its income totaled 42,750 K.