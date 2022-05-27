A major move is in the offing as Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) market cap hits 4.94 million

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $0.2432, up 11.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2796 and dropped to $0.2315 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Over the past 52 weeks, TANH has traded in a range of $0.20-$15.70.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.00%. With a float of $4.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

The firm has a total of 72 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.59, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is -25.15.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.42 while generating a return on equity of -6.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 224.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4050, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3957. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2906. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3091. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3387. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2425, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2129. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1944.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.94 million has total of 6,399K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,280 K in contrast with the sum of -6,520 K annual income.