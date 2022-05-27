Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) posted a -2.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $0.3279, up 2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3589 and dropped to $0.325 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has traded in a range of $0.30-$4.33.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 168.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.50%. With a float of $179.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.60 million.

The firm has a total of 426 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 16,619. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 7,656 shares at a rate of $2.17, taking the stock ownership to the 217,263 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s CEO and President sold 53,973 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $117,159. This insider now owns 1,403,247 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], we can find that recorded value of 8.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 202.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8231, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1113. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3568. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3748. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3907. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3229, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3070. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2890.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.19 million has total of 183,533K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,580 K in contrast with the sum of -282,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 61,700 K and last quarter income was -62,420 K.