Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) last year’s performance of -43.12% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On May 26, 2022, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) opened at $4.00, higher 51.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.77 and dropped to $4.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.70. Price fluctuations for APYX have ranged from $3.01 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 40.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.80% at the time writing. With a float of $30.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 272 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.14, operating margin of -29.78, and the pretax margin is -30.55.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apyx Medical Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -31.27 while generating a return on equity of -25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -1.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Looking closely at Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX), its last 5-days average volume was 5.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Apyx Medical Corporation’s (APYX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.41. However, in the short run, Apyx Medical Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.26. Second resistance stands at $6.90. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.72.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Key Stats

There are currently 34,453K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 187.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,520 K according to its annual income of -15,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,490 K and its income totaled -5,950 K.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 891,390 K

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) stock priced at $27.37, up 9.52% from the previous...
Read more

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is expecting -41.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $0.408, up 27.21% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.35%

Shaun Noe -
AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $66.73, plunging -0.16% from the previous trading day....
Read more

