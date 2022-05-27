Baidu Inc. (BIDU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.91% last month.

On May 26, 2022, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) opened at $124.91, higher 14.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.91 and dropped to $124.34 before settling in for the closing price of $119.32. Price fluctuations for BIDU have ranged from $101.62 to $209.17 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 12.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.80% at the time writing. With a float of $273.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.34, operating margin of +8.45, and the pretax margin is +9.41.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Baidu Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 49.10%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $2.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.01) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.44% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Baidu Inc. (BIDU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.22, a number that is poised to hit 5.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 62.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

The latest stats from [Baidu Inc., BIDU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.24 million was inferior to 3.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.04.

During the past 100 days, Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 49.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $140.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $145.05. The third major resistance level sits at $153.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.91. The third support level lies at $115.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Key Stats

There are currently 345,542K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,536 M according to its annual income of 1,605 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,433 M and its income totaled 350,000 K.