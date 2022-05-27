Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.25%

May 26, 2022, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) trading session started at the price of $40.04, that was 8.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.085 and dropped to $39.8168 before settling in for the closing price of $39.30. A 52-week range for BBWI has been $35.46 – $82.00.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -8.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.90%. With a float of $224.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $260.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.93, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +18.05.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bath & Body Works Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 330,000. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $55.00, taking the stock ownership to the 98,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24, when Company’s Director sold 5,375 for $74.52, making the entire transaction worth $400,534. This insider now owns 26,480 shares in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.33% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) saw its 5-day average volume 7.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.80 in the near term. At $45.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.54. The third support level lies at $37.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

There are 238,490K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.49 billion. As of now, sales total 7,882 M while income totals 1,333 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,450 M while its last quarter net income were 154,910 K.