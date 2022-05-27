Can Dow Inc.’s (DOW) drop of -1.34% in a week be considered a lucky break?

May 26, 2022, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) trading session started at the price of $67.17, that was 0.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.29 and dropped to $66.91 before settling in for the closing price of $67.30. A 52-week range for DOW has been $52.07 – $71.86.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 2.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 411.70%. With a float of $720.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $734.60 million.

In an organization with 35700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +14.35, and the pretax margin is +14.82.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dow Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 7,151,530. In this transaction President and CFO of this company sold 104,101 shares at a rate of $68.70, taking the stock ownership to the 114,206 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director bought 400 for $67.69, making the entire transaction worth $27,075. This insider now owns 775 shares in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.05) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 41.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 411.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.82% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dow Inc. (DOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc.’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 76.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.56. However, in the short run, Dow Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.45. Second resistance stands at $69.06. The third major resistance level sits at $69.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.30. The third support level lies at $65.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

There are 728,102K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 49.87 billion. As of now, sales total 54,968 M while income totals 6,311 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,264 M while its last quarter net income were 1,569 M.