Canaan Inc. (CAN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 26, 2022, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) trading session started at the price of $3.08, that was 9.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.52 and dropped to $3.06 before settling in for the closing price of $3.20. A 52-week range for CAN has been $2.56 – $11.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 952.80%. With a float of $166.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 248 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 952.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canaan Inc. (CAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

The latest stats from [Canaan Inc., CAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.66 million was inferior to 5.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.82. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.74.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

There are 186,943K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 713.44 million. As of now, sales total 782,520 K while income totals 313,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 213,920 K while its last quarter net income were 69,660 K.