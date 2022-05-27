Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.12% last month.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $5.00, up 10.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.61 and dropped to $4.98 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has traded in a range of $4.70-$26.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 110.20%. With a float of $251.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.71 million.

In an organization with 3259 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -102.46, and the pretax margin is -298.42.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 36.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.79%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -319.20 while generating a return on equity of -41.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.13. However, in the short run, Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.78. Second resistance stands at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.75. The third support level lies at $4.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.19 billion has total of 394,423K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 414,310 K in contrast with the sum of -1,322 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 111,860 K and last quarter income was -86,430 K.