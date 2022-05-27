CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) is expecting -40.21% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) stock priced at $0.49, up 11.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6848 and dropped to $0.4294 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. CASI’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $1.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.40%. With a float of $92.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 168 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.68, operating margin of -118.02, and the pretax margin is -119.39.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.04%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 196,000. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $0.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,558,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 200,000 for $0.99, making the entire transaction worth $198,000. This insider now owns 5,362,569 shares in total.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -122.10 while generating a return on equity of -44.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CASI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5786, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9063. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6603 in the near term. At $0.8002, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9157. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4049, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2894. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1495.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 68.15 million, the company has a total of 136,063K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,170 K while annual income is -36,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,060 K while its latest quarter income was -8,600 K.