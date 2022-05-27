Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 26, 2022, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) opened at $1.63, higher 8.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Price fluctuations for CENN have ranged from $1.05 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.00% at the time writing. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.09 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8315, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4838. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8433. Second resistance stands at $1.9167. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4633.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are currently 261,256K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 478.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,580 K according to its annual income of -16,420 K.