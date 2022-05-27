CLOV (Clover Health Investments Corp.) climbed 3.91 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) on May 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.56, soaring 3.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.84 and dropped to $2.53 before settling in for the closing price of $2.56. Within the past 52 weeks, CLOV’s price has moved between $1.95 and $28.85.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.30%. With a float of $339.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $473.03 million.

The firm has a total of 680 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 248,072. In this transaction Director of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $3.10, taking the stock ownership to the 107,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.53, making the entire transaction worth $252,530. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -38.21 while generating a return on equity of -88.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clover Health Investments Corp., CLOV], we can find that recorded value of 7.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 33.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.99. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.20.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.28 billion based on 473,274K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,472 M and income totals -587,760 K. The company made 874,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -75,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.