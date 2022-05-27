Coty Inc. (COTY) with a beta value of 2.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 26, 2022, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) trading session started at the price of $6.38, that was 6.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.72 and dropped to $6.375 before settling in for the closing price of $6.27. A 52-week range for COTY has been $5.90 – $11.12.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 85.00%. With a float of $357.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $838.40 million.

The firm has a total of 11430 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.35, operating margin of +3.30, and the pretax margin is -5.18.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coty Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coty Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 645,080. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $6.45, taking the stock ownership to the 739,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $6.13, making the entire transaction worth $306,670. This insider now owns 589,129 shares in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.38 while generating a return on equity of -2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.90% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coty Inc. (COTY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coty Inc., COTY], we can find that recorded value of 8.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Coty Inc.’s (COTY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.94. The third major resistance level sits at $7.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.12.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Key Stats

There are 839,191K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.71 billion. As of now, sales total 4,630 M while income totals -201,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,186 M while its last quarter net income were 53,600 K.