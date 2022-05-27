Search
Sana Meer
CRTD (Creatd Inc.) climbed 58.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

May 26, 2022, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) trading session started at the price of $0.79, that was 58.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $0.78 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. A 52-week range for CRTD has been $0.62 – $9.80.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 80.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 47.60%.

The firm has a total of 56 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Creatd Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Creatd Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 1,732. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 2,330 shares at a rate of $0.74, taking the stock ownership to the 650,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 3,034 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $2,851. This insider now owns 647,743 shares in total.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.66) by -$2.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Creatd Inc. (CRTD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97

Technical Analysis of Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Creatd Inc., CRTD], we can find that recorded value of 6.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Creatd Inc.’s (CRTD) raw stochastic average was set at 37.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 217.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9789, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0745. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1533.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Key Stats

There are 20,140K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.11 million. As of now, sales total 4,300 K while income totals -37,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,350 K while its last quarter net income were -6,260 K.

Newsletter

 

