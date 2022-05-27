Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 319,190 K

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) kicked off on May 26, 2022, at the price of $6.10, up 9.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.68 and dropped to $6.10 before settling in for the closing price of $6.01. Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has traded in a range of $5.00-$32.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.60%. With a float of $224.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.15 million.

In an organization with 3132 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.14, operating margin of -38.96, and the pretax margin is -36.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 3.04%, while institutional ownership is 25.70%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.32) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -35.99 while generating a return on equity of -45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.49. However, in the short run, Dada Nexus Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.81. Second resistance stands at $7.03. The third major resistance level sits at $7.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.65.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.82 billion has total of 260,277K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,077 M in contrast with the sum of -387,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 319,190 K and last quarter income was -95,230 K.