Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.16% last month.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) stock priced at $1.15, up 3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. DNN’s price has ranged from $0.92 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 7.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 192.30%. With a float of $805.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $814.79 million.

In an organization with 66 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Denison Mines Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4605. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2267. Second resistance stands at $1.2633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1033. The third support level lies at $1.0667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 948.11 million, the company has a total of 817,278K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,960 K while annual income is 15,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,260 K while its latest quarter income was 33,660 K.