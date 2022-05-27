Dollar General Corporation (DG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.78% last month.

May 26, 2022, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) trading session started at the price of $224.78, that was 13.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $229.45 and dropped to $216.06 before settling in for the closing price of $195.34. A 52-week range for DG has been $183.25 – $262.20.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.20%. With a float of $228.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 163000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of +9.42, and the pretax margin is +8.95.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dollar General Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 1,768,256. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 7,502 shares at a rate of $235.70, taking the stock ownership to the 16,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc sold 10,016 for $220.20, making the entire transaction worth $2,205,522. This insider now owns 15,453 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.57) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.01 while generating a return on equity of 37.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.85% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dollar General Corporation (DG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.17, a number that is poised to hit 2.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.16.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 49.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $221.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $229.03 in the near term. At $235.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $242.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $215.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $209.16. The third support level lies at $202.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

There are 228,785K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 54.54 billion. As of now, sales total 34,220 M while income totals 2,399 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,651 M while its last quarter net income were 597,430 K.