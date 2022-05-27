e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is expecting -7.37% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

May 26, 2022, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) trading session started at the price of $22.97, that was 11.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.77 and dropped to $22.97 before settling in for the closing price of $22.15. A 52-week range for ELF has been $20.49 – $33.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 6.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -65.90%. With a float of $48.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.53, operating margin of +3.79, and the pretax margin is +1.16.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 346,706. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 14,187 shares at a rate of $24.44, taking the stock ownership to the 339,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,187 for $23.90, making the entire transaction worth $339,118. This insider now owns 341,105 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +1.96 while generating a return on equity of 2.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.15% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Looking closely at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 31.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.27. However, in the short run, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.28. Second resistance stands at $25.92. The third major resistance level sits at $27.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.68.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

There are 52,121K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.29 billion. As of now, sales total 318,110 K while income totals 6,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 98,120 K while its last quarter net income were 6,210 K.