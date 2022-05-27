EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 215,980 K

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock priced at $7.36, up 7.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.95 and dropped to $7.36 before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. EZPW’s price has ranged from $5.50 to $8.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by 0.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 112.40%. With a float of $52.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.56 million.

In an organization with 6500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of EZCORP Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 53.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are EZCORP Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, EZCORP Inc.’s (EZPW) raw stochastic average was set at 87.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.94. However, in the short run, EZCORP Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.11. Second resistance stands at $8.32. The third major resistance level sits at $8.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.93.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 448.31 million, the company has a total of 56,656K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 729,550 K while annual income is 8,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 215,980 K while its latest quarter income was 14,890 K.