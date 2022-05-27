Guess’ Inc. (GES) 20 Days SMA touches -4.18%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) stock priced at $18.34, up 11.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.4099 and dropped to $18.16 before settling in for the closing price of $18.03. GES’s price has ranged from $16.05 to $31.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 302.70%. With a float of $33.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.99, operating margin of +11.96, and the pretax margin is +9.79.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Guess’ Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 10, was worth 203,196. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,260 shares at a rate of $24.60, taking the stock ownership to the 57,981 shares.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 29.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 302.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to 57.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guess’ Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guess’ Inc. (GES)

Looking closely at Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES), its last 5-days average volume was 2.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Guess’ Inc.’s (GES) raw stochastic average was set at 46.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.04. However, in the short run, Guess’ Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.93. Second resistance stands at $21.80. The third major resistance level sits at $23.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.43.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.21 billion, the company has a total of 59,769K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,592 M while annual income is 171,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 799,940 K while its latest quarter income was 68,420 K.