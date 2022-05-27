Search
Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) average volume reaches $54.37K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

A new trading day began on May 26, 2022, with Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) stock priced at $0.76, up 31.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $0.7565 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. HCTI’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $4.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -434.50%. With a float of $8.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 77 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.80, operating margin of -15.19, and the pretax margin is -16.80.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Healthcare Triangle Inc. is 76.46%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -16.87 while generating a return on equity of -58.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Looking closely at Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 72020.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0831. Second resistance stands at $1.2833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4466. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7196, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5563. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3561.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.08 million, the company has a total of 35,537K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,270 K while annual income is -5,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,060 K while its latest quarter income was -2,010 K.

